AWhen Harry Kane came on as a substitute and was finally allowed onto the pitch, the Allianz Arena shook. “Harry Kane, Harry Kane,” roared the Bayern fans. But even the most expensive footballer in the history of FC Bayern Munich could not prevent the DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig from Munich’s euphoria with a surprisingly mature 3-0 (2-0) in the Supercup on his debut on the day of his commitment rejoined. The first national title of the season goes to Saxony.

Three-time goalscorer Dani Olmo became the second star of a remarkable night in the first competitive game of the season – as the ripped off player of the match. The 25-year-old Spaniard defeated Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich twice on Saturday evening (3rd/44th minute) and then again with nerves of steel from the penalty spot (68th). The 75,000 spectators did not experience a Kane party, but an Olmo show.

“I think that overall we deserved to win, also in terms of height,” said Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl on Sky. “We did well today.” Coach Marco Rose praised: “We defended passionately.”

lurked in vain

Nevertheless, the summer day in Munich was marked by the Kane hype. Harry here, Harry there, Harry everywhere. On Saturday night, the transfer saga for the first 100 million man in 60 Bundesliga years came to an end with Kane’s signature on a four-year contract.

And FC Bayern’s hoped-for new nine announced that he could hardly wait to “show my qualities on the pitch, hopefully score a lot of goals and make the fans happy”. He didn’t succeed right away, the captain of the English national team, who had come from Tottenham, lurked in vain in the penalty area.







Before the kick-off, Bayern’s bosses and the coach, who was not at all satisfied in the game, expressed their pride about the transfer coup. Tuchel spoke to the TV station Sat.1 of a “statement” on the transfer market. “Harry has that certain something, and I hope he’ll prove that.” CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen admitted that the record champions “went a bit all-in” on the target Kane.



The moment: Coach Thomas Tuchel sends Kane onto the field for his first Bayern appearance.

:



Image: dpa



It all went all-in in the Supercup duel on the grass without Kane as the main attraction. 84 days after their 3-1 win in the final spurt of the Bundesliga, Leipzig once again turned out to be resolute spoilsports – despite the loss of a number of top players in the summer. But one stayed – and he played big. Olmo duped the Bayern defense right at the start and then really scored the goal to make it 2-0. Bayern captains Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller watched the goal after an elegant turn in the penalty area in amazement as spectators in the lower tier of the stands.

Bayern dominated the game, but Leipzig acted more harmoniously, gripped duels and determined in front of goal. On the other hand, Bayern’s storm talent Mathys Tel missed two big chances in the first half after preliminary work by Serge Gnabry – and everyone in the stadium thought: Kane would have done it. The guests were also lucky that the ball landed on the post and not in their own goal when Mohamed Simakan defended (28′).

The dissatisfied Tuchel reacted at half-time and made three changes. He brought the defense giant Minjae Kim, who also cost 50 million euros. And he pushed the offensive power by taking out newcomer Konrad Laimer and making captain Joshua Kimmich the only six. Kane came along in the 63rd minute – but the turnaround didn’t materialize.