Hours after moving to Bayern for a Bundesliga record deal estimated by the media at 100 million euros ($109 million), Kane sat on the bench to watch his team fall behind early.

Olmo needed just three minutes to open the scoring from close range against Zven Ulreich.

The Spanish player strengthened the superiority of Leipzig, the German Cup champion, after he dodged two players wonderfully inside the penalty area, to shoot through Ulrich’s feet one minute before the break.

Kane replaced Matthijs Till in the 64th minute.

Four minutes later, the referee awarded a penalty kick after a handball on Moroccan substitute Nossair Mazraoui, which Olmo successfully executed.

Bayern will begin the campaign to defend the league title when it visits Werder Bremen next Friday.