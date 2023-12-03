Razgatlioglu, debut on BMW

Toprak Razgatlioglu was finally able to try the BMW. He did it today in the tests Portimaoa day ahead of schedule (they were initially scheduled for Monday 4 December before moving to Jerez de la Frontera, but the weather forecast for tomorrow helped change the plans).

For the Turk it was the first time on the BMW 1000 RR, the bike that he will try to progress and slowly bring to the level of Ducati, which with Alvaro Bautista has dictated the law in the last two years. Alongside the 2021 world champion is Michael van der Mark, with whom he will recompose the pair already admired in the 2020 World Championship in Yamaha.

Razgatlioglu, the first stubble on BMW

Superbike account X shared the first stubble of the Turk in the pits of the Algarve circuit. A maneuver made even more spectacular by the sideways way #54 parked his bike.

You ask, we deliver 😉 The first stubble of @toprak_tr54 on his new ride is here 😎#WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/cIi11mB5Xm — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) December 3, 2023

Razgatlioglu could have made his debut on the German bike already in the Jerez de la Frontera tests from 31 October to 1 November, but Yamaha did not release him, something that Kawasaki instead did more elegantly with Jonathan Rea, in favor of the manufacturer of Iwata. The Turk was thus finally able to appreciate the major changes in aerodynamics between the two bikes. Today to keep him company were not only van der Mark, but also Iker Lecuona, Xavi Vierge (on their second outing aboard the new 2024 Fireblade) and Sam Lowes (on another novelty for 2024, the Marc VDS Ducati team) .