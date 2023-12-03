The main problem in relations between the United States and Russia has been the lack of dialogue between the two countries. This was stated by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in his last interview published on December 2 by the newspaper Politico.

“Right now, the biggest difficulty in relations with Russia is that we haven’t heard what their thinking is now, because there is no dialogue with Russia at all,” he said at an October 18 meeting of the WORLD.MINDS foundation.

According to him, world leaders have failed and failed to master basic fundamental and tactical concepts.

“Societies need to find a way to solve their problems without a constant series of conflicts. It’s a challenge. We are faced with a period of constant conflict, leading to major wars that destroy much of the built civilization,” Kissinger said.

On November 30, Reuters reported that Kissinger died at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut.

Earlier, on November 28, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that there is currently no basis for conducting a dialogue between Russia and the United States on strategic stability. According to him, the United States needs visible changes for the better in its policy for dialogue on this topic and arms control.

The day before, on November 27, the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that if the United States decides to resume such a discussion, it is unlikely that they will see in Russia’s response what seems like a step towards them. He pointed out that recently there have been many negative events in Russian-American relations that do not allow the political dialogue to begin again.

Earlier, on October 25, Ryabkov said that Russia had received proposals from the United States to resume dialogue on the Strategic Stability and Arms Control Treaty (START) and was now studying them. Then he noted that there was no element of novelty in these proposals. According to Ryabkov, the United States proposes to put the dialogue on strategic stability and arms control on a systematic basis, but this is proposed to be done in isolation from everything that is happening, and the Russian Federation is not ready for this.

In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said on October 26 that Washington is asking to resume the inspection process under the New START Treaty, but Moscow considers this impossible because it does not trust the other side.