Razer Phone you may have already heard of it, it is a phone designed primarily for gamers, but obviously it does not take anyone away from buying it. Either way, the company hasn’t been very successful on this journey into the world of Android, and today we’re here to bring you yet another sad news.

If you are curious to know what happens, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Razer Phone, yet another step back!

That Razer Phones are dying out is certainly no mystery. Let’s be clear, Razer is a respectable company that PC gamers know and admire, but probably trying to break through the door of the phone market, it was certainly not the best thought of the company!

Currently there are two models available, it must be said, however, that Razer is not keeping them very well in terms of updates and support. Today’s news proves it: from August 24th we will be able to say hello to the dedicated Theme Store.

This store is very popular with the few owners of the device, as it allows you to customize the aesthetics of the terminal.

In any case, from August 24 onwards, the last theme you apply will become the definitive one and you can say goodbye to the whole catalog of the previous ones, so if there is something you are interested in, we recommend that you launch into the store as soon as possible!

