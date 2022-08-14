Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘In the Netherlands, there are no restrictions on freight traffic on Sundays. These prohibitions are more common abroad. They often mainly apply to lorries with a maximum permitted total weight of more than 7.5 tons. The ban in Germany was once introduced to allow truck drivers to rest on Sundays and also to limit traffic noise on this one day.’
