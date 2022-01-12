After the disappointing presentation of Rayados de Monterrey at home on matchday 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro where they equaled zero scores, criticism from the fans and the media rained down on the team due to the foul of goal, specifically to Vincent Janssen who started as a starter in the attack.
Therefore, even though Javier Aguirre has declared that the squad would have closed ranks, the Monterrey directive would be in search of an international reinforcement before the close of the transfer market and the Club World Cup where the Sultana de Norte team will participate at the beginning of February.
According to information from the journalist of RG La Deportiva. Aldo rodriguez, The Gang will try to bring in a foreign center forward in order to generate greater internal competition and strengthen the team during the Clausura 2022 and their participation in the United Arab Emirates in the Club World Cup.
“Monterrey is looking for a replacement for Vincent Janssen and a defender could leave these days. They are already negotiating it for Spanish football and a center-forward would arrive that would compete, finally! With Vincent Janssen, “said the program’s host Football a Day.
However, it should be clarified that the Neerandés striker would not leave this semester, but due to his low level he would be filling the patience of the managers, so that with everything and that he has a contract until 2024, they would seek to transfer him to another team in the middle of year.
“Janssen is not leaving. He is going to stay, but they are going to bring him another. That is going to be the second. Finally, after this game (against Querétaro), they realized that Janssen ‘na nais’ (sic) . Janssen is not leaving … because who buys you right now! “
– Aldo Rodríguez.
Regarding the places of foreigners within the team, the same journalist reported that the one sacrificed to free a place of foreigners would be John stefan medina. The Colombian defender, who was not part of the starting team against Gallos, is currently being negotiated with a Spanish soccer team.
