A figure of international stature, a regular at the Grammy Awards, a collector of million-dollar sales and an outstanding star in a music industry that largely moves to the beat of the songs that make up his catalog and that of the rest of his generation’s colleagues, Rauw Alejandro lands in the city of Murcia with the world tour to present his latest album: ‘Playa Saturno’.

Rauw Alejandro, in Murcia. When:



Friday, September 15, at 9:30 p.m.

Where:



New Condomina Space (Murcia).

Tickets:



66 / 71 euros

An evening in which the singer, composer, music producer and dancer born thirty years ago in the Puerto Rican town of San Juan will offer a show where each element is designed to dazzle, each chorus to be chanted to the point of exhaustion, each detail to surprise and every movement to unleash sighs.

The themes count, there is no doubt about this statement, but nothing would be so possible or decisive if such key pieces in Alejandro’s proposal as attitude, presence, confidence and personality were ignored. And he has plenty of all of them, in case someone is going down the path of confusion, since his acclaimed ‘Aphrodisiac’ was released three years ago.

A debut that, after the previous publication of several songs, remixes and mixtapes, presented him as one of the most interesting artists within the Latin pop, urban music and, above all, reggaeton scene. A sensation that was confirmed in a big way with ‘Vice Versa’, an album that surpassed its predecessor from every possible point of view, including production, arrangements and songs. It is impossible not to underline in this last area the massive reach of such resounding hits as ‘Todo de ti’, perhaps his best song to date, ‘2 / Catorce’, ‘Virtual Sex’ or ‘Desesperados’.

By far the most complete, enjoyable and well-rounded album by the artist. A crown that neither ‘Saturno’ nor its sequel, the aforementioned ‘Playa Saturno’, have managed to take from him, works where incontestable success is combined with a fearsome flirtation with yawning. Irregular albums, yes, but with enough material to mark a repertoire that arrives ready to devastate the Espacio Nueva Condomina.