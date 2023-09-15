The legend of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, known as the Cid Campeador, is part of Spanish history and literature for his role in the Reconquest of the Peninsula against the Muslims. Much has been said and written about him, “the one with a thousand names, the one with a thousand faces, since each one imagines the Cid in a different way.” There are those who consider him a hero or a mercenary, who claim that he loved his king or that she hated him, and some even believe that he was almost a saint.

When:



Saturday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Where:



New Circus Theater of Cartagena.

Tickets:



12 and 15 euros.

This Saturday a version and reinterpretation of the character arrives at the Nuevo Teatro Circo de Cartagena by Antonio Campos, an actor and writer from Albacete who has appeared in and starred in many other classic works. Of all the ways in which one can imagine the Cid, in this work he will not be known through his own eyes, but through those who can best tell the story. The legend is told from the point of view of the inhabitants of Vivar, those contemporaries of the Cid, “the nameless.” It is about the troop that followed him into exile: “Scruffy, crippled, souls in pain, a retinue of unknown fighters.”

Through their voices, Albacity Corporation has rescued “the song of the roads, a song that has reached from mouth to ear to our times. A song that is not written, a universal song that speaks of brave men and idealized women. That is the story of the Cid that this time is told through the eyes of his brothers, “those who from the time he was born until he died were not separated from the Lord of him.” With them, the Cid fought against the king of Castile and freed the city of Valencia from the invaders, always displaying his honor and loyalty.

The Iberian folk of La Musgaña



The interpretation of Antonio Campos joins in this piece with the music of La Musgaña, whose sounds are essential to focus attention and set the mood for what happens on stage. The group has been creating a characteristic Iberian folk for more than thirty-five years that respects the tradition and culture inherited from our ancestors.

Carlos Beceiro (mandola, acoustic guitar and hurdy-gurdy), Luis Antonio Pedraza (three-hole flute and tambourine, bagpipes, trumpet and percussion) and Jaime Muñoz (flutes, accordion, diatonic, clarinet and trombone) are the three musicians who make a wide tour through the instrumental music and songs of the Meseta, delving into the tradition and roots of a heritage full of miscegenation.