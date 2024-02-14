Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Rauma | Several gunshots in the Merirauma area – The police advises to avoid moving in the area

February 14, 2024
in World Europe
The police have caught up with one suspect in the area.

The police informs that they received information about several gunshots in the Merirauma area on Wednesday.

The police quickly caught up with one suspect in the area and found a gun. According to reports, there are two shooters and a search is underway in the area.

People are advised to avoid moving in the area. According to the police, bystanders are not in danger, but ask that all suspicious observations be reported to the emergency center 112.

Do not approach suspicious persons yourself.

