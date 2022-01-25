Although he has been away from national television for more than 10 years, the name of Raúl Romero was the main protagonist in recent days. The presenter was asked by thousands of users through social networks to return to driving with Esto es Habacilar, which premiered a new season this past Monday, January 24.

However, the popular ‘Cara de Haba’ flatly denied this chance, reaffirming the video he published at the end of 2021, where he ruled out his return to television. This happened during his recent participation in Speaking balls, where he was encouraged to give more details of what happened on television.

YOU CAN SEE: Raúl Romero denies having criticized This is Habacilar: “I don’t have Twitter”

Raúl Romero praised Speaking lame

After being presented in style, Raúl Romero took a few seconds to praise the good time that Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza are going through. The host also pointed out that he felt a little weird after giving an interview again after some time.

“I’m in a cathedral of entertainment and fun,” he said with a laugh, before asking if the show was being broadcast live.

Raúl Romero rules out returning to Habacilar

As expected, Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza took advantage of Raúl Romero’s presence to ask him about his return to habacilar. The presenter was blunt in his refusal, but revealed that there was a call from the production of the program to turn around, although in 10 minutes he told them no.

“It is curious because I explained it on Instagram (which will not be in Habacilar). Most people got the message: ‘I’m not going to go on TV’; but there are people who believe that it is a marketing strategy and there are other people who cannot believe that something they see on TV is not true”, he pointed out.