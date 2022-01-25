halo-infiniteand in general the whole saga of master Chiefhas several levels of difficulty to test even the most experienced player, but every now and then someone comes along who manages to raise the challenge even more.

Oddly enough, a player managed to finish the main campaign on Legendary without taking damage, showing that his skill is above what is considered by 343 Industries.

The person responsible for this feat was Tomwho documented his adventure in halo-infinite through a series of videos posted on his YouTube channel, Simply & Slick.

Completing this game on the maximum difficulty without taking damage took Tom about 7 hours, although he had to apply a cheat to do so.

As you can imagine, the feat was not done uninterruptedly and without errors, because every time the player received damage, he committed suicide to continue from the previous checkpoint.

Its long and tortuous process was recorded in five unedited videos that you can see from the channel of Simply & Slickso that you take note of the steps that followed.

In the end, he died a total of 239 times, all of which reset his save point to move forward without taking damage, just as he promised.

In interview with KotakuTom admitted that the most difficult challenge was Tremonius, the first boss who he had to defeat by applying a little trick with explosive barrels.

Previously, the same player made waves by completing the Halo campaign without firing a single bullet, which seems to be even more difficult than walking through the ring (no trick), with armor intact.

What do you think of Tom’s feat? Was it fair for him to continue from a checkpoint when he died? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.