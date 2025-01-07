

01/06/2025



Updated at 10:42 p.m.





Valladolid attacker Raúl Moro got a big scare during the second half of the Copa del Rey round of 32 duel in O Couto against Ourense CF. In an isolated action, the Catalan slipped while trying to control the ball, his right knee suffered a bad gesture that caused a hyperextension of said joint that set off alarms in the Pucelana expedition. Also in the player himself, who had to leave the game in tears.

Despite the scare, Moro’s feelings were better at the end of the match and on the morning of this Monday, January 6, the Valladolid medical team performed the corresponding medical tests on him. These examinations have brought good news, and that is that a serious injury has been ruled out. The white and purple ’11’ is pending evolution and, according to the Valladolid team, it is not ruled out for this Saturday’s league match against Betis at the Nuevo José Zorrilla starting at 4:15 p.m.

Looking ahead to the match on the 19th and final day of the first round, the new coach of Valladolid, the Argentine Diego Cocca, also has pending progress after the cup match in Ourense for goalkeeper Hein and midfielder Juric, who also had to leave the field with two strong blows to the back and the right quadriceps, respectively. Both Raúl Moro, Hein and Juric were in the hands of the recoverers in training this Monday.