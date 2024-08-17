Raúl Jiménez wants to return to the Mexican national team after being excluded from the Copa América, just when Javier Aguirre’s first call-up is taking shape and the coach is once again betting on experienced players.

“I’m open, I’m looking forward to being there, returning and contributing my grain of sand with what I can.

“I was there watching all the games, the friendlies, the Copa America, supporting from outside as it was my turn at that time, enjoying the holidays that I haven’t had for 15 years, at least not that long. It was difficult, tough, seeing the national team that didn’t make it past the Group Stage, but we know that there are important players with whom we can get ahead and get out of this rut,” he told Fox Sports after Fulham’s 1-0 defeat against Manchester United.

Raúl was one of the players sacrificed by Jaime Lozano for the Copa América, in the interest of generational change.

“Vasco” Aguirre is expected to publish his squad list for the matches against New Zealand and Canada on September 7 and 10, respectively, in the last week of August.

The footballer came on in the 78th minute and played 16 minutes (including stoppage time) at Old Trafford, at the start of the 2024-25 Premier League.

“It was a tough blow to lose in the final minutes. We knew it was going to be a difficult, tough match. It’s not easy to play at Old Trafford and compete like we did for the whole 90 minutes. In the end it’s not the result we wanted, but we’re going to keep working to improve things,” he said.

The forward feels supported by Portuguese coach Marco Silva.

“Having a good participation with the team, helping in whatever way I can, and keeping in mind that we must do things better to perhaps reach a high position in the table.

“Since I arrived at Fulham he told me that and well, it’s something that a player is always looking for. In the end I have this year and maybe the option of one more year, so I’m happy and I’m going to fight to keep playing here,” he said.