Bagnaia wins and joins Martin
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|250
|2
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|250
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|198
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|179
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|130
|6
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|122
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|117
|8
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|106
|9
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|104
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|92
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|65
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|63
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|51
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|49
|15
|J.Miller
|KTM
|47
|16
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|15
|18
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|14
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|11
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|24
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|1
|25
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Francesco Bagnaia He won the Sprint in Austria and tomorrow he will start alongside Jorge Martin with the same points in the standings, 250.
Marc Márquez he ended up on the ground again and is now very far from the top, Enea Bastianini with fourth place remains in contention, but the first two have a margin of more than 50 points.
It should be emphasized that Pol Espargaro – KTM wild card – has unlocked and tomorrow he will be able to increase his points haul and gain positions.
