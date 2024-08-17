Bagnaia wins and joins Martin

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 J.Martin Ducati 250 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 250 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 198 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 179 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 130 6 P. Acosta GasGas 122 7 B. Binder KTM 117 8 A. Espargaro Aprilia 106 9 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 104 10 A. Marquez Ducati 92 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 65 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 63 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 51 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 49 15 J.Miller KTM 47 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 15 18 J.Zarco Honda 14 19 J.Mir Honda 13 20 T.Nakagami Honda 11 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 L. Marini Honda 1 24 P. Espargaro KTM 1 25 S. Bradl Honda 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Francesco Bagnaia He won the Sprint in Austria and tomorrow he will start alongside Jorge Martin with the same points in the standings, 250.

Marc Márquez he ended up on the ground again and is now very far from the top, Enea Bastianini with fourth place remains in contention, but the first two have a margin of more than 50 points.

It should be emphasized that Pol Espargaro – KTM wild card – has unlocked and tomorrow he will be able to increase his points haul and gain positions.