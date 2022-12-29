Ratzinger “extremely serene”, concelebrates mass

“It’s serene, extremely serene.” This is how the Pope Emeritus is described by sources close to the Mater ecclesiae Benedict XVI. Ratzinger is found in the bedroom on the first floor of the former monastery, wearing an alb, and at the time of mass he concelebrates with a stole that is placed on his shoulders. To assist him there are always the four memores domini, Monsignor Georg Ganswein, and the Vatican nurse, Fra Eligio. Assistance is also provided by the personal doctor, Patrizio Polisca. According to the German newspaper Bild, Ratzinger he allegedly refused to be hospitalized.

Benedict XVI and the decisions on the future of Pope Francis

The statement made yesterday by Pope francesco shook the world of Church and not only. Bergoglio he said: “Benedict XVI and very sickI ask you to pray for him“. The voice of the pope emeritus – reads the Corriere della Sera – is weakened until go out: from some months can no longer articulate words. For this he decided to stay isolated in the monastery in the company of father Georg and four “memores”. In the Holy See the phantasm, if not the reality of “two churches“. Blessed it has been exploited from time to time by anti-Bergoglians and Bergoglians, for opposite reasons. And it was never fully clear how much the pontificate emeritus influenced and conditioned that of the Argentine pope; and how much the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, the “Mother of the Church”, has marked some moves of Bergoglio and his court house Santa Marthathe hotel inside the Vatican walls where he has lived since his election day.

One thesis maintains that – continues the Corriere – as long as the reforms of Francis they went ahead quickly, the tuning with Blessed it was total. But when it became clear that they were struggling, that they appeared too much visionariesthe temptation has grown to see Ratzinger i brakemen, and in the Monastery a sort of latent counterpower. There has been one in recent years clash among the most extreme fringes of the «fans» of one and the other. Against, it should be emphasized, the will to Francis and Blessed. It is a conflict that in recent months has somehow calmed down, or at least diplomatized. For months now, the question that has crept into the Vatican ranks is not whether but when and how Francis could give up, once the pope emeritus: Why two popes who resigned would be too much, and one of the reasons that have so far prevented a new traumatic choice lies precisely in the fact that there is still «the man of the Monastery». In recent years you have been a cumbersome figure not only for your rare positions but for his silences.

