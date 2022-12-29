Culiacán.- The good treatment of Coppel towards the workers of his corporate made floor employees and other allegedly less privileged areas They will remember a not so old tragedy that engulfed the store a few years ago.

The discussion began in the comments of a video published by the TikTok account ‘@fernandaamendivil’, where Fernanda Mendivil shared how it was a “corridor” inn that they made to the Coppel corporate team. Soft drinks, chips and some extra free time were welcome.

In addition, the recording details the first level treatment granted by the company founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in 1941. Among them is the fruit that they are given every morning so that they start the day with energy and nutritious food.

If you think that’s too much for the average company to deal with, you’ll be surprised to learn that in addition Coppel corporate workers have two free periods a day to exercise with the accompaniment of a trainer.

Another benefit they receive is a dining room with balanced dishes that are sold to them at a significant price and gives them the opportunity to make the most of their time to eat. If you want to know more about it, enter the following journalistic note.

Without seeing the comments, everything seemed like a dream, but when doing so the trend is the same: the vast majority are Coppel workers complaining about working conditions in other areas of the company.

Beyond the rain publications referring to how “unfair” the difference in treatment isthere was one that stood out among all by adding almost 1,500 likes in just one day.

“In the corporate because in the stores remember that they leave their employees working at night and locked up and lose their lives burned…”, wrote the TikTok user ‘@kary’ referring to the death of 6 Coppel employees on November 10, 2010.