One of the best received games of 2021 was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The first adventure of this duo in Playstation 5 It showed that they still have a lot of fun to give despite their age. In addition to new mechanics, in this one we met riveta new lombax heroine who won over the public.

Her addition was very well received by fans who can’t wait to see more of her in upcoming games. However, she seems like the new member of Ratchet & Clank is the center of a recent controversy. One of the game’s writers claims that her work to create it was left out of the final game.

An important person in the creation of Rivet was left out of Ratchet & Clank

Recently, the chief designer of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart had an interview with IGN. In it he talked about the process of creating rivet for this installment and various decisions that were made to include it. Although it seemed like a harmless conversation, it caused the anger of Sam Maggsone of the game’s writers.

Through Twitter, Sam Maggs expressed disappointment that she was not mentioned in that interview. The writer herself said: ‘it is very sad and honestly offensive that they never mention me. I was the head writer and responsible for A LOT of its development.‘. Later he made a thread explaining that he dedicated more than a year of his life to the creation of rivet on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

In accordance with Sam Maggsshe was the one who wrote the history of rivet right from the start. However, after he left sleepless his work was deleted. In the credits of the new Ratchet & Clank he was omitted from the writers section. Instead, she only received a mention in the special thanks.

She also indicated that she was the one who came up with the name, however, all this time it was attributed to someone else. Sam Maggs emphasizes that creating games is a team effort where everyone gives opinions and makes decisions together. For this very reason he finds it very sad that he was left out of Ratchet & Clank and minimize your work. Until now, sleepless He did not comment on this situation.

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]