The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority said that the year 2023 was the best year for tourism in the emirate ever, as it recorded 1.22 million visitors, which is its highest number in the number of visitors, an increase of 8% over the year 2022, in addition to a noticeable annual increase of 24% in the number of tourists. internationals.

The authority added that the increase in the number of international visitors was supported by more than 2,200 activities at an international level, such as promotions, trade fairs and media events.

She pointed to a 23% increase in revenues from meetings, conferences and exhibitions, an increase in revenues from weddings by 103%, and obtaining the silver accreditation certificate as a sustainable tourist destination from the EarthCheck Foundation, making Ras Al Khaimah the first destination in the Middle East to obtain this recognition, in addition to more From 20 tourism partners, including hotels and tourist attractions in the emirate.

Achievements also included: including Ras Al Khaimah in CNN Travel’s list among the best tourist destinations in 2023, and also ranking the emirate as the best places to visit in Asia in 2024 according to Condé Nast Traveler, “and enhancing international air connectivity with the emirate, through Launching direct flights with a number of airlines and tourism companies, opening the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort at the beginning of 2024, reopening the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel after an extensive renovation process, and organizing many prominent events, including the FIFA World Cup. Mini 2023, DB World Golf Championship, Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, Arab Air Summit, Exotic Wedding Planners Conference, and Global Citizen Forum.

The emirate also set two Guinness World Records and attracted more than 65,000 visitors with a fireworks and drone display on New Year's Eve 2024. The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority received the Best Workplaces certificate for the third year in a row, and ranked fourth among the Best Workplaces. In the public sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council region in 2023.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Last year was a wonderful year for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as it clearly defined the foundations and rules for growth and sustainable development in it… Despite the global challenges that weighed heavily on the tourism sector, we maintained our flexibility.” As a tourism community, we worked together to provide the best of the destination to its visitors and residents alike. We can say with confidence that the emirate is moving steadily towards achieving greater success in 2024 and beyond.”