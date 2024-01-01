The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the New Year with an amazing display of fireworks and drones that lasted 8 minutes, with which the emirate recorded two new records in the Guinness Book of World Records. The display lit up the sky of Ras Al Khaimah along a 4.5-kilometre stretch of its waterfront.

The emirate has already set several Guinness World Records for its legendary fireworks displays during New Year's Eve celebrations, and added a new achievement to its track record through an amazing display that set two new records in the categories of “Longest String of Floating Fireworks at a Length of 5.8 Kilometers.” “The longest straight line width of a drone is 2 km.”

The show included unprecedented techniques for creating wonderful visual paintings drawn by 1,050 drones using LED lights and floating fireworks, in addition to Peruvian planes that carried out acrobatic displays inspired by the wonders of nature and the terrain of Ras Al Khaimah, including the sea, desert and mountains, and their movements were in harmony with choreographed musical pieces. Especially for this event.

Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Thousands of visitors and residents gathered for an unforgettable night of celebration that culminated in setting two new records in the Guinness Book of World Records. With the beginning of the new year, I am pleased to say that 2023 has been an exceptional year for the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah.” “The emirate has achieved many achievements and witnessed the highest annual rate of visitors ever, and this supports its endeavors to attract more than 3 million visitors annually by 2030.”

These celebrations brought the community together, attracting more than 40,000 spectators with hotels across the emirate fully booked, making it the most popular show for visitors to date.

The event included various viewing locations open to the public with family activities, food trucks and live entertainment, while others who attended SoundFest enjoyed live performances by bands from around the world during the early hours of 2024.

This exceptional celebration built on Ras Al Khaimah’s rich legacy of organizing record-breaking New Year’s Eve celebrations over the past five years, and highlighted its remarkable growth as a leading tourist destination.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority chaired the organizing committee for the New Year celebrations, which includes members from the “Marjan” company, the Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Public Works and Services, the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra Real Estate Development Company, and others.