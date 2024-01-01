2024 will be a big year for Alfa Romeo, with the arrival of Milan, the new B-SUV of the Arese brand. After revealing the name in the last weeks of 2024, the Biscione car manufacturer is preparing to live these months in anxious anticipation for the launch of this new high-wheeled compact destined to further grow the sales of the Italian Stellantis brand. At the moment there is not much information on the new Alfa Romeo Milano although some technical details of this B-segment SUV have already been indirectly confirmed.

Production in Poland

Starting from production which will be in Tychy in Poland and not in an Italian factory. In fact, the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600 are already being created in the group's plant, two models based on the CMP platform of the former PSA. Alfa Romeo's B segment will also be born on this architecture, destined to take the place of the MiTo but also of the Giulietta, thus intercepting a part of the customers who were “orphans” of these two cars and who over the years had decided not to get closer to the Biscione.

The compact dimensions of Alfa Romeo Milano

He will have one length of approximately 430 cm and will therefore exploit a versatile architecture that will allow the implementation of the most modern technologies, continuing the digitalization process started with Tonale, albeit based on a different platform. Alfa Romeo Milano will in fact be the first model of the Arese car manufacturer to have a completely electric powertrain but at the same time, as in the case of the other two models recently produced on the CMP, an endothermic version will also be offered with a light hybrid system, similar to the one recently proposed on the Fiat 600.

The engines

As for the full electric version, it should feature the same layout as the Avenger powertrain, with a 51 kWh battery pack and 156 HP electric motor. Initially the new small Alfa Romeo it will only be available with front-wheel drive but it is likely that the Biscione will introduce an all-wheel drive variant in the future. Autonomy should be around 550 km in the WLTP urban cycle with the possibility of being connected to fast charging infrastructures of up to 100 kW, recovering 80% of the travel range in just 30 minutes. The endothermic version of the Alfa Romeo Milano should instead use a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with a power of 100 HP, combined with a 48 Volt lithium ion battery and the new 6-speed dual clutch electric gearbox. The price of the Alfa Romeo Milano should be less than 30,000 euros.