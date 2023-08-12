The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department – Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch, in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation Department, called on community members to secure their homes before they leave to travel, in order to protect them from the risks of potential thefts during the holiday season and the increasing demand for travel and summer trips. By publishing educational informational materials that were prepared and published through the Ras Al Khaimah Police platforms, on social media, they carry a set of precautionary measures and security instructions that must be followed when embarking on travel.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Awadi, Acting Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, appealed to the community members to ensure that the doors and windows of the houses are well secured and closed before leaving, and not to announce or refer in any way on social media to the departure of the owners of the house and travel outside the country, calling for leaving some The lighting lamps in the house are on, provided that it is preferable to use sensor lighting systems, and install secret surveillance cameras to monitor the parts of the house, especially at the places of valuables, in addition to closing and securing the gas outlets, with cars being placed in the internal parking spaces of the house to prevent them from being exposed to the risk of tampering or potential thefts.

The Acting Director of the Media and Public Relations Department urged members of the public to be contributors to maintaining security and stability in terms of social responsibility, to cooperate with the police and security agencies, and to report any suspected case immediately via the emergency number (999), stressing that Ras policemen The tent is fully prepared and prepared around the clock to serve members of the community, in implementation of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to spread and enhance security and safety.