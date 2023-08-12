See England’s goal that is eliminating Colombia from the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Alessia Russo, England’s number 23, is partially ending Colombia’s dream in the Women’s World Cup. The British attacker scored the goal at minute 63 that for the moment is ending the epic that the 23 warriors have starred in Oceania.

(Leicy Santos put Colombia ahead: video her great goal vs. England in the World Cup).

The goal that is eliminating Colombia

Action by Lauren Hemp, from England, in the goal of the Colombian Catalina Pérez,

After a quick transition, England needed just three passes to cause damage on the Colombian pitch.

The player Alessia Russoafter a false start by central defender Daniela Arias, won the position and defined with an accurate right hand against Catalina Pérez.

His goal, in the middle of a tough battle, is marking the end of the great presentation of the Colombian team.

