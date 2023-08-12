Saturday, August 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

See England’s goal that is eliminating Colombia from the 2023 Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
See England’s goal that is eliminating Colombia from the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Close


Close

Alessia Russo

Russian, from England.

Russian, from England.

For the first time in the World Cup, Colombia receives more than one goal in the same match.

Alessia Russo, England’s number 23, is partially ending Colombia’s dream in the Women’s World Cup. The British attacker scored the goal at minute 63 that for the moment is ending the epic that the 23 warriors have starred in Oceania.

(Leicy Santos put Colombia ahead: video her great goal vs. England in the World Cup).

The goal that is eliminating Colombia

Colombia vs. England

Action by Lauren Hemp, from England, in the goal of the Colombian Catalina Pérez,

After a quick transition, England needed just three passes to cause damage on the Colombian pitch.

The player Alessia Russoafter a false start by central defender Daniela Arias, won the position and defined with an accurate right hand against Catalina Pérez.

His goal, in the middle of a tough battle, is marking the end of the great presentation of the Colombian team.

See also  Cyclocross World Championships, a splendid bronze medal for Persico: "I didn't expect it ..."

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Englands #goal #eliminating #Colombia #Womens #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
PS5 Slim, the photo of the power supply also arrives: it is smaller than the current one

PS5 Slim, the photo of the power supply also arrives: it is smaller than the current one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result