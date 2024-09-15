“The request to the institutions is to invest a lot in research, which is fundamental, while the request to associations like Aisla, which help us a lot, is the closeness and affection to give us the strength to move forward”. These are the words of Enzo Proietti, councilor of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla) Lazio and a person with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), on National ALS Day, an event organized and promoted by Aisla with the high patronage of the President of the Republic and the patronage of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies.