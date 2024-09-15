“With ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the time factor is crucial, we have a deadline, our needs require immediate responses. The celebration of days like this serves to strengthen, highlight and consolidate the need for awareness” and support from institutions. Pina Esposito, national secretary of the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (AISLA), said this on the occasion of the 17th National ALS Day, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, on September 14 and 15, when hundreds of monuments throughout Italy were lit up in green.