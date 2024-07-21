July 21, 1974

PLANE CRASH IN THE MOUNTAINS. A well-known pilot, a resident of this city, and a woman died tragically and another person was injured when the Cessna 206 plane they were traveling in crashed into the side of a mountain in the intricate Sierra de Chihuahua, when dense clouds made all visibility impossible in a large area of ​​the rugged terrain. Captain Regino Melgar Ballardo, 35 years old, residing in this city, and Mrs. Teresa de Carrillo, who was pregnant, died, while her husband was injured.

GREECE MOBILIZES ITS FORCES. Athens. Greece has ordered a general mobilization of its armed forces and called the Turkish invasion of Cyprus an illegal and expansionist action “that creates problems for vital Greek interests.” A statement said Greece would defend “with all means its legal rights and national interests.” Troops under the command of high-ranking officers moved to the border with Turkey. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Joseph Sisco met with Greek, British and Cypriot officials, trying to prevent the invasion from turning into a war between Greece and Turkey.

MA. TERESA DE LEMUS WILL COME FROM MEXICOThe imminent arrival of Mrs. María Teresa García de Lemus, who is about to arrive from the Mexican capital, is announced. Mrs. de Lemus has decided that her firstborn should be from Mochis and her visit, more than anything, is due to the desire to wait in these beloved lands, for the arrival of the bird of sweet surprises. The esteemed lady will be a guest during her stay in her paternal home, where Mr. Fernando García and Mrs. María Teresa López de García will shower her with care.

July 21, 1999

IRRATIONAL IMPORTATION OF GRAINS. While agricultural producers in Guasave seek protection against grain imports, Secofi has just announced that it will announce the regulations for the import of 60 thousand tons of beans from the United States and Canada. One of the main demands of farmers and peasants in Sinaloa is to stop massive grain imports in the middle of the harvest season, but officials insist on keeping the borders open, despite the damage they cause.

THE BODIES OF KENNEDY, HIS WIFE AND SISTER-IN-LAW WERE FOUND. Aquinnah, Mass. Navy divers found the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren, ending a five-day mourning vigil by their family and thousands of mourners nationwide. The bodies, found in the wreckage of the plane Kennedy was piloting, were brought to land and deposited at the medical examiner’s offices for autopsies. Investigations into the conditions surrounding the crash will take six to nine months. A family member said preparations were underway for the burial of John F. Kennedy, the only son of two surviving sons of President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963. The bodies were found in a search that involved a large number of federal government agencies. Navy divers descended to the site of the plane, 116 feet below the surface. After 40 minutes of work, the divers positively identified the remains inside the plane. They were brought to the surface to be placed on the Navy ship USS Grasp. Senator Edward Kennedy and his children were the first family members to see the bodies because they were flown by helicopter to the Grasp. The Kennedy family will hold a memorial service for John and Carolyn and the Bessette family will hold a service for Lauren.

