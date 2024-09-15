EITHERnce Caldas Have a great time in the Betplay League, This Saturday they beat 4-1 Cali Sports at the Palogrande Stadium in Manizales and does not let go of the lead in the standings. The atmosphere is so good that, Coach Hernan Dario Herrera, he joked at the press conference.

The White White of Manizales is making steady progress in the Colombian League, has not known defeat for four games, coming from a draw with Millionairesand of beating Jaguares and Deportivo Pereira in the Eje Cafetero derby.

The ‘Arriero’ makes an unusual request

With a double of Dayro Morenoa goal by Jorge Cardona and Michael Barrios, andOnce Caldas crushed Deportivo Cali which is not getting back on its feet in the League and which is sinking deeper into a serious sporting crisis that is drowning it in the fight against relegation with each passing day.

After the victory and in the middle of a press conference, Hernan Dario ‘The Muleteer’ Herrera He joked a little when asked about the new sponsor that Once Caldas has and sparked laughter from those present.

In a curious way and taking advantage of the good moment the club is experiencing and the great atmosphere that is breathed, the coach welcomed Chevy with a fun request.

“We welcome our new sponsor, Chery. We hope that each of the players has their own car, just like everywhere else when there are sponsors,” said the Colombian coach.

Dayro Moreno, who was the star against Deportivo Cali, could not contain his laughter after his coach’s words, he could barely say anything as the press conference ended.

