Games are more than just entertainment, they are also a business. Over the past few years, the buying and selling of classic titles has become a million-dollar industry, where copies of rare experiences can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is the case of The Legend of Zelda of NES, which has sold for almost $300 thousand dollars.

According to a report by CNBC, a few days ago, a young man from California, United States, known as Kiro, put his copy of The Legend of Zelda on eBay, hoping to make $17,000. Moments later he began to receive offers that exceeded his expectations, which prompted him to withdraw the initial offer, and investigate a little more about the gold mine he had in his hands..

In an interview with the media, Kiro, a 22-year-old young man, pointed out that his copy of The Legend of Zelda from NES has been with his family since 1986, the year this title hit the market, for only $29.87 dollars, and he has preserved it in good shape. After removing the game from eBay, the boy received a message from a potential buyer, who revealed that its copy was part of the first printing of the title, which makes it much rarer.

Immediately, Kiro traveled to Texas with the goal of having his game officially rated, and thus ask for more money. The last time something like this happened, it happened in July 2021, when a The Legend of Zelda graduated, in perfect condition, and of first printing, It sold for $870 thousand dollars.. However, on this occasion such a high amount was not reached.

Over the past weekend, Kiro hired Heritage Auctions to handle the sale of the game. After a couple of days of betting, your copy of The Legend of Zelda It sold for $288 thousand dollars. While we did not see an amount as large as what was achieved in 2021, this is a lot more money compared to the $17 thousand dollars he originally asked for. In his interview, Kiro mentioned that he will not spend the money, but rather invest it to have a promising future for himself and his family. On related topics, here you can enjoy Zelda's most recent symphony concert. Likewise, a The Legend of Zelda theme park would be on the way.

Editor's Note:

This is a lot of money, even if it did not reach the $700 thousand or $800 thousand dollars that many believed, it is still a lot. By selling one or two of these titles, it is very likely that a large number of people will no longer have to worry about working for the rest of their lives.

Via: CNBC