He is approaching equinox March, the entrance of the springand with it the question of what is the exact day and time of this natural event that occurs year after year in Mexico and the world, so today we tell you all the details so that you can live it as it should be.

He spring equinox It is an astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn in the southern hemisphere. It occurs twice a year, around March 20 or 21 and September 22 or 23, when the sun is at the ecliptic point where it crosses the celestial equator. At this time, the length of day and night is practically the same everywhere in the world. Landgiving rise to a balance between light and darkness.

Since ancient times, the spring equinox has been celebrated in many cultures as a time of renewal, resurgence and fertility. In many traditions, rituals and celebrations are held to welcome the rebirth of nature, the flowering of plants and the return of light after winter. These festivities are often tied to agriculture and connection to the land.

When is the spring equinox in Mexico?

The spring equinox of 2024 is about to arrive in the northern hemisphere, including Mexico, according to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE). This phenomenon will specifically occur on Tuesday March 19, 2024with a time interval between 9:04 p.m. and 9:06 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

In addition to its cultural and symbolic meaning, the spring equinox also has scientific implications important. It marks the beginning of a period of seasonal change in which the Earth experiences a gradual increase in temperature and lengthening of days in the northern hemisphere, while cooling and decreasing sunlight begins in the southern hemisphere. This event is essential to understand natural cycles and the functioning of the Solar system.

The entry of spring It varies each year due to the tilt of the Earth's axis of rotation relative to its orbit around the sun. This phenomenon causes the sun's position relative to the celestial equator to gradually change over time.

As a result, The spring equinox does not occur on exactly the same date every year, but it can vary in a few days. This variation is due to the fact that the Earth's orbit is not perfectly circular, but rather elliptical, which means that the speed of the Earth in its orbit varies throughout the year, affecting the exact moment at which the equinox occurs.

In addition, other factors such as the gravitational influence of other celestial bodies, such as the Moon and the planets, can subtly affect the Earth's orbit and therefore the position of the sun in relation to the celestial equator. These small disturbances contribute to the variability in the date of the spring equinox each year. It is important to highlight that these variations are regular and predictable thanks to the astronomyallowing scientists and astronomers to accurately calculate when this event will occur in any given year.

The onset of spring is different each year due to a combination of factors such as the tilt of the Earth's axis, the elliptical shape of its orbit around the sun and the gravitational influences of other celestial bodies. This variability results in changes in the exact date of the spring equinox, although these changes are predictable and can be precisely calculated by astronomy.