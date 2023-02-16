Weigh. The ‘One Million Years B.C’ actress and sex symbol of the industry in the 1960s, she passed away yesterday at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

American actress Raquel Welch, one of the beauty icons of Hollywood in the sixties, He passed away yesterday at the age of 82.

His family confirmed the death to the celebrity portal TMZ and assured that the death occurred after the interpreter suffered “a brief illness” of which no further details were given.

Welch rose to fame in the mid-1960s thanks to tapes that made her a worldwide sex symbol.

His path in the entertainment industry began with Elvis Presley with a small role in “Roustabout” (1964) and later he would obtain more weighty work in films such as “Fantastic Voyage” (1966).

However, despite having participated in more than 30 films and fifty television shows, his career took off with the British prehistoric adventure “One Million Years BC” (1966). The image of Welch and her iconic beige bikini in the film directed by Don Chaffey, cemented her status as a “sex-symbol” in a film whose promotional poster went down in movie history.

“When they released the famous movie poster, All of a sudden everything in my life changed and everything that was real about me was swept away.” Welch wrote in her 2010 autobiography “Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage.” “Everything else would be dwarfed by this gigantic role as a sex symbol.”

Welch succeeded Marilyn Monroe as a bombshell in the 1960s and 1970s. She was described by The New York Times in 1967 as “a wonderful living monument to women,” while Playboy declared her “the most desired woman in history.” the 1970s”.

Of Latin roots

The daughter of a Bolivian engineer who moved to the United States, Raquel Welch was born in Chicago in 1940. Her beauty and erotic potential were taken advantage of by the industry, to the point that she created one of the most macho nicknames remembered in Hollywood: “ The body”.

The newspaper El País highlights that Welch has always felt proud of her Latino origin, but that for many years she had to hide it to prevent Hollywood from pigeonholing her. Thus, she refused to assume such roles, but that caused a “vacuum” in her, as she confessed in an interview with The New York Times.

However, in the last years of her career, the actress decided to correct her mistake and played several Latino characters in television productions. In 2002, Raquel Welch traveled to Bolivia for the first time to have contact with her roots.

In this country, he received an award for his career and visited some relatives. “The intention to come had always existed in my heart and now that I have come I am happy ”, Welch said that opportunity in the city of Santa Cruz.

In 1995, she was recognized as one of the 100 “Sexiest” stars in movie history, according to Empire, and was ranked third on Playboy’s list of the 100 “Sexiest” Stars of the 20th Century. In addition, she was awarded the Golden Globe for best movie actress in a musical: “The Three Musketeers” in 1974.

In her personal life, she had four marriages: with James Welch (1959-1964); Patrick Curtus (1967-1972); Andre Weinfeld (1980-1990) and Richard Palmer (1999 and 2004). She had two children with her first marriage, Tahnee and Damon, ages 61 and 63 respectively.