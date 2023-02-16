Sony Interactive Entertainment announced what new titles will be arriving in February for the Game Catalogue of subscriptions Extra And Premium Of PlayStation Plus. Among these, two timeless classics of the PS1 era certainly stand out, namely The Legend of Dragoonsthe unforgettable first party JRPG, as well Wild Arms 2, never arrived in Europe before. To these is also added Harvest Moon: Back to Naturefirst episode of the series Bokujo Monogatari developed for Sony consoles.

Instead, they arrive in the games catalog ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, I Am Setsuna, LOST SPHEAR, ONINAKI, RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard, SCARLET NEXUS and TEKKEN 7along with Western titles from the likes of Horizon Forbidden West.

The new titles will be available from February 21st. More details are included below, straight from the Playstation Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums | Game catalog

Horizon Forbidden West | PS4, PS5

Join Aloy’s journey to the Forbidden West, a majestic and dangerous frontier harboring mysterious new threats. Explore remote lands, battle even bigger and more terrifying machines, and meet astonishing new tribes as you return to the distant post-apocalyptic future of Horizon. Meet old acquaintances, forge alliances with new warring factions and shed light on the legacy of the ancient past, all while trying to best a seemingly invincible enemy.

The Quarry | PS4, PS5

Experience a thrilling horror story starring a group of teenagers, where your decisions will shape the fate of the night. As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the tutors at Hackett’s Quarry throw a party. Things soon take a turn for the worse. Pursued by individuals dripping with blood and something far more sinister, the boys find themselves in an unpredictable night of terror. Play as nine tutors in a cinematic experience, where every decision writes your story.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard | PS4

Impending danger and a sense of isolation creep through the rotting walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. “7” marks a new beginning for the survival horror genre and totally changes the model with an immersive and terrifying “isolated perspective” for the player. Thanks to the innovative RE Engine, the horror reaches such photorealistic heights that you won’t be able to turn your eyes. Enter a terrifying horror world and survive.

Outriders | PS4, PS5

Embark on a co-op sci-fi shooter from People Can Fly, the developers of Bulletstorm.

As humanity is decimated in the trenches of Enoch, create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With an intricate story taking place in a hugely diverse world, you’ll leave the slums and slums of the First City behind and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in search of the source of a mysterious signal.

Scarlet Nexus | PS4, PS5

Immerse yourself in a complex story of bonds, courage and heroism, written by the creators of the famous Tales of Vesperia. In the distant future, crazed mutants known as White Walkers descend from the sky. Being extremely resistant to conventional methods of attack, mankind’s only defense lies in psionics, people with highly developed extra-sensory abilities, who will have to fight them using their psycho-kinetic abilities. Experience the story from two points of view: start the adventure as Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family, or Kasane Randall, a mysterious promise whose incredible powers and abilities have made her famous among the ESF. When these two different experiences are inextricably intertwined with each other, you will be able to unravel the full story.

Borderlands 3 | PS4, PS5

Return to explore the delusional Borderlands universe in the highly anticipated new chapter of the popular FPS series. He plays as one of four new Vault Hunters – the toughest treasure hunters in the galaxy, now more customizable than ever. Make your hunter unique with endless customization options and choose the specialization that best fits your playstyle. Play with your friends both online and in split screen, without worrying about level or mission progress. Defeat enemies and overcome challenges together with your allies, but fear not: the rewards are yours and yours alone.

Tekken 7 | PS4

Put on your boxing gloves and get ready for an epic conclusion to the Mishima family’s 20-year bloody feud, revealing the reasons behind their fanaticism. Developed with Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 offers a gripping storyline and cinematic 3D combat with innovative game mechanics. Avenge ancient wrongs and fight for control of an empire with over 30 playable characters. Choose one of the historical characters like King or Nina Williams, or brand new fighters like Lucky Chloe, Shaheen and Akuma from the Street Fighter series.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4

Command some of the most formidable fighter jets in the world as you soar through the clouds performing breathtaking aerial stunts and engaging enemies in tense tactical skirmishes. In Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, you take on the role of an ace of the skies, an elite pilot tasked with patrolling the most open and dangerous space on the planet: the sky. Choose your aircraft from a wide variety of modern and futuristic models and arm it with devastating weapons, then follow the course of events by participating in dangerous dogfights.

Earth Defense Force 5 | PS4

Battle massive insects and other colossal enemies in this arcade-style third-person shooter. Fight on your own, team up with a friend in local co-op or go online in four-player mode, using over a thousand different weapon types during a hundred missions.

Oninaki | PS4

This action RPG from Square Enix tells the story of a Watcher who aims to protect the afterlife. The game includes exciting hack and slash style battles and extensive customization possibilities for your Daemons and weapons. You won’t be able to tear yourself away from this adventure full of content! Experience unique action gameplay combined with a deep and fulfilling story.

Lost Sphear | PS4

Enjoy an innovative take on classic RPGs in Lost Sphear. A sinister power threatens the fabric of reality. Take on the role of Kanata as he and his companions set out to save the world from eternal oblivion by awakening the power of memories. Take on bosses in heart-pounding battles and rebuild the globe.

I am Setsuna | PS4

The combat system and character designs of this Japanese-style RPG are inspired by the great classics of the genre. The game tells the story of Setsuna, a young girl with incredible fortitude, and the sacrifice she will have to make to save her people. It is a tradition in her land to offer a sacrifice to a demon every ten years to keep the peace. However, on one occasion the demon turns violent earlier than expected and the islanders try to appease her wrath by offering Setsuna, chosen for her magical powers. Setsuna must then leave for the distant land where the sacrificial ceremony will be held accompanied by her protectors.

The Forgotten City | PS4 PS5

Explore the open world of an ancient Roman city in this mystery adventure: you can choose to fight, but violence won’t get you far. You will have any hope of solving this epic mystery only by asking the right questions of the colorful characters of an interconnected community, by cleverly exploiting the time loop and by making difficult moral choices.

Playstation Premium | Classics

The Legend of Dragoons | PS1

Discover a fantasy filled with splendor, deceit, magical combat and vengeance as you join swordsman Dart and his companions on a journey to harness the spiritual essence of dragons to triumph against evil. Using a unique and innovative tactical combat system, transform yourself into a Dragon and learn to harness extraordinary powers. Control a wide variety of characters wielding unique weapons and unleashing elemental Dragon attacks in this unforgettable RPG. Enjoy The Legend of Dragoon originally released on PS1 to the fullest thanks to up-rendering, rewind function, quick save and custom video filters.

Wild Arms 2 | PS1

It is the story of a world in the balance. Where a hero must sacrifice his heart for peace. Where courage and fear, love and treachery, heroes and villains go hand in hand. It is a power that is beyond human understanding. Neither dream nor reality. It’s what legends are made of. Enjoy Wild Arms 2 originally released on PS1 to the fullest with up-rendering, rewind, quick save and custom video filters.

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1

It’s a different kind of RPG for the whole family. As a kid, you went to your grandfather’s ranch when your vacation plans fell through. Return to the farm that still holds those sweet childhood memories and revive the fields he had neglected for years. Take care of your pets and interact with over 50 characters. As you work to turn the ranch into a farm your grandfather would be proud of, one question haunts you: what happened to the little girl you knew ten years ago?

Enjoy Harvest Moon: Back to Nature originally released on PS1 to the fullest thanks to up-rendering, rewind function, quick save and custom video filters. The game has been ported from PS4 to PS5 consoles with new features added. As a result, sometimes the game may differ from the PS1 version or certain features may not ensure that the game runs smoothly. This version does not support PS1 peripherals, so some features may not be available.

Destroy All Humans! | PS4

The return of a cult classic! Terrify the Earth’s population in the 1950s as the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and destroy the US government in the PS4 remake of the legendary alien invasion PS2 action-adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an arsenal of alien weapons and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer.