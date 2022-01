Bouke van de Vrugt from Deventer, also known as rapper Convex Kafka, has to go to jail for a few weeks for incitement. He was told this sentence by the judge in Zwolle this afternoon. “Politicians are systematically threatened. Action must be taken against this. This punishment also serves as an example.”

#Rapper #Convex #Kafka #jailed #tweet #Jonge #Rutte #Words #matter