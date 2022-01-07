US President Joe Biden announced on January 7 that the coronavirus pandemic could be brought under control.

“We will be able to control this. The new norm is not what is happening now, it will be better, ”he said.

According to the American leader, the coronavirus “is not here to stay”, although it will be present in the future.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean a new norm will emerge,” Biden said.

The politician noted that now there are tools to overcome the pandemic, which were not previously available, notes “RIA News”…

On January 3, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Alexander Sergeev expressed the opinion that from 2022 the coronavirus pandemic will enter the regime of seasonal influenza epidemics. According to him, the mode of perception of COVID-19 as influenza can be entered if reliable protocols for the use of drugs are adopted.

On the same day, the technical director of the Danish Public Health Authority (SSI), Tira Grove Krause, expressed the opinion that the spread of the omicron strain of COVID-19 could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

On December 19, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the coronavirus pandemic would end when 70-75% of the population had antibodies to coronavirus.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

