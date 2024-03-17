Until March 21stat 1.00 pm Italian time, it is possible play Rainbow Six Siege for free on PC (Ubisoft Store version) or buy it at a special price of just four euros (also on Steam).

This is certainly a perfect situation for those players who have always been intrigued by the tactical shooter from Ubisoft and they are eager to try it for themselves. If you are in doubt about how long the game will continue and are thinking of waiting for the arrival of a sequel, we advise you not to hold your breath considering what the publisher has said.

The regular price of the base game is €19.99certainly not a very high figure, but this 80% discount makes Rainbow Six Siege a product not to be missed, if you clearly love the genre.