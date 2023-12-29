Raped at 15, the farewell message and the miraculous rescue from suicide

The prompt intervention of two patrols of the police has avoided a tragedy. A 15 year old girlin fact, she had thrown herself into the Ticino in Pavia and wanted to end it, after having been brutally raped from an older boyfriend she had met in chat. With one last call to 112gave the police switchboard a farewell message for his mother. She would have died dragged away by the current, if – we read in Il Gazzettino – it had not been for two patrols that immediately rushed to the scene. The officers dived in and, through a sort of human chainthey managed to bring the young woman back to shore before she drowned.

As she was saved a little girl of Moroccan origins, living in northern Lombardy, who on Boxing Day found herself trapped in her worst nightmare. Forced to suffer abuse from a boy I met online, a few hours later she was ready to end it. In shock, following the violence she suffered, when the torturer offered to take her back to the station she refused the ride. “Leave me here – the little girl would have told him when it was already dark – I want to stay alone“. Then the dive, saved by the police who searched the area, illuminating the river with torches, until they found the girl crying and asking for help near the covered bridge. She was holding on to a branch stuck in the river bed.

