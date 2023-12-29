According to ANS, October's result was 1.93% higher compared to the same period in 2022

The number of health plan beneficiaries in Brazil reached 60 million in October 2023, an increase of 1.93% compared to the same month in 2022. The data were disclosed on Wednesday (Dec 27, 2023) by ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) in the Supplementary Health Panorama with data from the 3rd quarter. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 3 MB).

According to the agency, from January to October, only corporate collective plans showed growth, with an increase of 3.57% in the number of beneficiaries. Individual and collective membership plans fell by 1.30% and 2.44%, respectively.

Until October, 678 operators with beneficiaries operated in the country. The level of use of health plans in the 3rd quarter decreased for medical consultations (-4.3%), exams (-1.7%) and hospitalizations (-1.0%), compared to the same period in 2023.

There was growth, however, in the “Other Outpatient Care” category (+6.79%), in dental procedures (+5.61%) and in therapies (+17%).

The ANS also released the figures relating to exclusively dental care. According to the agency, the number of beneficiaries reached 32.2 million in October 2023, an increase of 8.12% compared to the same month last year. There were 237 operators with beneficiaries in October.