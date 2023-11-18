A characteristic that makes songs and music unique is that to enjoy it you do not need to understand it. TikTok is proof of this with the viralization of She dances Alone, Sparrowhawk II, AMG either The baby. Rarely does an artist hit so hard, sneaking into the headphones of those they had never heard of, or who would believe they heard a genre that is out of what they are used to, like Peso Pluma (Zapopan, 29 years old). The musician has had song after song at number one in the world on Spotify; Russia and Germany stand out among the European countries that listened to it the most in 2023. Asia also enters the list; Japan and South Korea join in listening to corridos tumbados on a daily basis. Mexican music consumption on Spotify grew 350% worldwide in the last five years, according to Forbes magazine.

On Saturday, November 11, Hassan Kabande—name of Peso Pluma—closed the album tour Genesis with special guests and left his most anticipated presentation last, for the 65,000 spectators who packed the Foro Sol and chanted his songs: “Nata paved a path for all this to be possible,” says Hassan prior to the two remaining songs of the show.

These words cannot be ignored; Natanael Cano (Hermosillo, 22 years old) took corridos, a genre more than consolidated in northern culture, and combined it with trap and hip hop to put the focus on what was being done in Mexico, TikTok served as the best channel to distribute the music, the album Corridos Lyings of 2019 baptized the genre and it is precisely these that reached the world music charts to compete for the top positions with reggaetón. Now there is no one to compete with them.

With seven million views a month on Spotify, Alemán (Cabo San Lucas, 33 years old) is one of the most listened to Mexican rappers. Since he was 14 he has written and rhymed, but it was in 2015, at age 25, that he released Board Passry surprised the music scene with his talent. A year later, the album Let’s Role Another It earned him international recognition and made it possible for him to collaborate with Kidd Keo and C. Tangana in 2018 for the album Eclipse.

In 2019 Alemán recorded the BZRP Music Sessions #15. It has accumulated 222 million views on YouTube, more views than Nicky Jam or Anuel AA’s session. And, if that were not enough, in 2021 it launched My Uncle Snoopwith the cameo of American rap legend, Snoop Dogg.

At the same time, but from another front, Danna Paola (Mexico City, 28 years old) built a career since childhood and “was making money since she was 5 years old,” according to Danna through her Instagram account. The Mexican superstar, the image of brands such as Tiffany’s, Fendi, Puma and Calvin Klein, tells in an interview for SModa that she saw her childhood sacrificed for the world of acting and music. It is not something he is proud of, but he recognizes that his situation is special: there are few star children who remain relevant for so long, in his case a 23-year career in which he has had to constantly reinvent himself, more out of necessity than luxury. .

She is still trying to find the most honest path for herself. That’s why he has stopped chasing trends. She has focused on making electronic music. It’s what he resonates with her. “The more faithful you are to me, the happier my fans and I will be with the result.” Indeed, this fidelity has resulted in a collaboration with Steve Aoki and a participation in Tomorrowland, the most important electronic music festival in the world.

Perhaps that is the formula that has these three Mexican pearls at the top. No one follows trends. Peso Pluma established the worldwide popularity of urban music, in the Mexican regional and, above all, in the corridos tumbados; Alemán found his voice and his style in rap and trap, always indifferent to what others do and say, there is no sign of this attitude changing soon; Of this triad, Danna Paola has the longest career of hers, if there is a voice that weighs in on her experience, it belongs to her. Surrounded by the Mexican identity, corridos, pop and rap make the world sound Mexican

