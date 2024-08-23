Major League Soccer’s secondary transfer window concluded last week, as clubs across the division brought in players from around the world to bolster their rosters.
MLS giants LAFC, LA Galaxy and Atlanta United have all made moves in the transfer market to improve certain areas of their respective rosters as the postseason looms on the horizon.
Some MLS teams opted to sign experienced attacking midfielders to direct play and create plenty of chances in the final third of the pitch, while one Western Conference club chose a different route by signing an electric winger from the Serbian SuperLiga.
Here are the top five signings of the MLS summer transfer window:
Even though Real Salt Lake is having a solid campaign near the top of the Western Conference standings, the team did not hesitate to upgrade the attacking midfield position with the addition of Diogo Goncalves from Danish giants FC Copenhagen.
The deal could look like a bargain in years to come at just over $3 million, and RSL is actually mounting a charge toward the MLS Cup even with Andres Gomez’s departure.
Austin FC has spent $7.5 million to sign winger Osman Bukari from Red Star Belgrade to add to its attacking options alongside Sebastian Driussi and Diego Rubio.
Although Bukari’s first few games didn’t exactly go to plan, his record of 25 goals in 78 appearances for Serbia suggests he will be a force to be reckoned with once he fully settles in.
Atlanta United have had a tough season in MLS 2024, especially after the sales of Caleb Wiley, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada.
There is still a small chance for Atlanta to sneak into the postseason and make an impact thanks to the addition of Alexey Miranchuk from the Serie A side, AtalantaThe Russian international will take on the responsibility of creating opportunities for Atlanta as they look ahead to 2025.
Continuing with the theme of game creators, LA Galaxy have been chasing legendary Borussia Dortmund player Marco Reus for much of the summer and have finally managed to close a deal with the Bundesliga icon.
Reus joins an attack that already features players like Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec, making the Galaxy an even stronger contender to lift their sixth MLS Cup.
Olivier Giroud followed in the footsteps of his compatriot Hugo Lloris by joining LAFC on a free transfer earlier this summer to bolster the team’s striker position.
While Kei Kamara has been useful up front, there is no denying that Giroud is a considerable upgrade who brings a wealth of winning experience and can link up well with the likes of Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
