So far it has been announced that each box of this collaboration will focus on a specific Dragon Ball character. Goku, Piccolo, Trunks, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu are some of those who were confirmed. Although for now it is not known if they will be the only ones.

As for the cereal, its flavor and colors will remain the same. For those who don't know them, they taste similar to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. That is to say, they taste like chocolate or peanut butter, depending on the color of the sphere.

The cereal boxes dragon ball They will be available for purchase from now until May. Additionally, Crunchyroll, who are assisting in this collaboration, will announce more products in conjunction with Reese's in the coming months.

Where can I get these Dragon Ball cereals?

Although the arrival of these cereals outside the United States was not announced, it is likely that they will reach other regions. In fact, a quick search on the internet shows that you can buy it on Amazon. It also has shipping to Mexico. Their prices range from 290 to 400 Mexican pesos.

Source: Amazon

As popular as it is dragon ball In Mexico and Latin America we do not doubt that it will eventually reach these areas. Especially since this cereal in its normal presentation can be easily found in self-service stores. It's just a matter of bringing the special boxes.

