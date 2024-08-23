Boca Junior had a day of mixed emotions. First, the elimination of Uruguay’s Nacional in the Copa Libertadores secured their place in the 2025 Club World Cup. But a couple of hours later, they lost to Cruzeiro on penalties and were eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana.

Cruzeiro won the second leg of the round of 16 2-1, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at La Bombonera, and then won the play-off 5-4.

The game had a decisive moment: the match had barely begun when Boca defender Luis Advíncula made a strong tackle on Lucas Romero. At 27 seconds, Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán showed Advíncula the red card.

Boca’s goalkeeper Sergio Romero complained about Roldán’s work, especially the play prior to Cruzeiro’s second goal, in which he claimed that the ball had gone out of play.

“It was clear that the pitch was tilted in our favour in the first half, it was all uphill for Boca and very easy for Cruzeiro. We know that these things can happen in football matches, you know that they are decisive matches where one wins and moves on, and another goes home,” he said.

The astrologer who predicted the expulsion of Luis Advíncula

The great curiosity of the series was revealed by the Argentine sports newspaper Olé: Boca has an astrologer, called Giorgio Armas. And he anticipated to that newspaper that the xeneizes were going to lose a player.

“The match is going to be crazy, the first half is going to be horrible, I see that the referee is going to want to send off a player. We mustn’t be stupid, because Cruzeiro is going to have an advantage, we mustn’t be stupid and get sent off. “If they don’t expel us, we’re going to suffer more than we should,” Armas revealed.

“Regarding what happened to them, I can only say that this is football. Luis was devastated, so we hugged him and supported him, and the same with Miguel (Merentiel, who missed Boca’s last shot). They are two of their best players, who always give their all, and today they had to go through that. You only get through it by working hard and focusing on what’s coming,” said Boca coach Diego Martínez.

