Brazilians lead the ranking of internet use for the second year in a row. According to a report by the AppAnnie platform, which considers only Android phones, users in Brazil spent an average of 5.4 hours a day on mobile apps and are tied with those in Indonesia.

Then come the South Koreans, with 5 hours a day. Americans, meanwhile, spent 4.1 hours on their mobile device in 2021.

The report shows that the amount of daily hours that Brazilians have spent on their cell phone has grown in recent years, with the country going from 4.1 hours in 2019 to 5.2 hours a day in 2020, reaching 5.4 hours. of 2021.

Only Argentina and China reduced the amount of hours between 2020 and 2021, considering the 17 countries where users spend more time per day on their cell phone.

Altogether, users in Brazil spent 193.3 billion hours on mobile in 2021, ranking 4th in absolute terms. In China, which leads in this criterion, users spent 1.1 trillion hours on mobile.

WhatsApp remains the leader in usage time among social apps, with users in Brazil spending an average of 29.2 hours per month on the messaging app. In 2020, users in the country spent an average of 30.2 hours per month on the service.

TikTok appears as the second social app that Brazilians spend the most time on per month, surpassing Instagram and Facebook. The platform went from 14 hours per month per user in 2020 to 20.2 hours per month per user in 2021.

