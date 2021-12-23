Complicated moment in England: the coach has expressed his ideas about it.

Rangnick spoke at a press conference about what is happening in the Premier League at the moment. The vice of Covid forced some matches to be postponed and the coach expressed his ideas about it. The statements are taken from BBC.

CERTAINTIES – The moment is complicated but the Red Devils coach is sure that the management of the emergency will guarantee the regularity of the championship, protecting the health of the players: “The Premier League will do everything to keep us safe and guarantee maximum serenity also to the clubs and to the players. For our part, we must encourage our players to behave in a disciplined manner and follow all regulations aimed at containing the pandemic. As far as I know, we have quite a large number of vaccinated players here in our club. However, the latest weeks have shown that if you are vaccinated two or three times, you can still get the virus, especially the new virus. However, even if you are not 100% protected at least the risks associated with serious symptoms are reduced and most of our players achieve positive had very, very weak symptoms and did not suffer from them. “

SMART TRAINING – The concept of smart working also extends to … training. United are called upon to do their homework. “We had our last training last week. That day we had eight outfield players and three goalkeepers. Then we closed the training ground for four days to break the chain of infections. Today was the third training day of this week and we had 25 players on the pitch, apart from Paul Pogba. Only him is missing, the rest of the players are all in good shape because they all had their own training plans at home and they played them regularly. They stayed true to what I saw in training and most, if not all, of them are available. Obviously I’ll have to make some tough decisions about who’s going to start at the beginning. “

SUBSTITUTIONS – There is talk of a possible solution linked to the five changes. “It would be of great help to have five substitutions, we should seriously think about it again. I haven’t talked to my players about it, but I know most of my players would be in favor. It was decided that each team could replace five players at the time of the game. covid. I think it’s a very similar situation a year and a half ago, so I don’t see any reason why it shouldn’t be the same now. “

