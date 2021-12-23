Mancini’s Italy unbeaten record has fallen, it’s time to observe which representative teams have taken the baton from the Azzurri

We have all followed with great passion the records of Mancini’s Italy, who with the knockout against Spain last October interrupted a streak of 37 consecutive useful results. [LEGGI]. From applause, the performance of the Azzurri, who they have lost the scepter of national team undefeated for the longest time in the world.

Another team who will remember this 2021 for a long time has picked it up 29 useful results in a row, the Morocco is the national team with the longest unbeaten streak in official matches (considering only ninety minutes). Hakimi’s national team hasn’t lost for two years, precisely since October 2019, when they recorded a knockout in a friendly match against Gabon. The Arab Cup defeat to Algeria two weeks ago did not stop this splendid streak of unbeaten, as it went to penalties. The close series of matches in the Arab Cup allowed Hakimi and his teammates to overtake at the top of the ranking of the unbeaten against a big [LEGGI IL RANKING FIFA AGGIORNATO].

In fact, in second place there is a more noble national team, which in this 2021 has finally taken away a satisfaction. It is theArgentina by Messi, who won the Copa America in the summer and now boasts the longest international unbeaten streak in the world. The Albiceleste hasn’t lost a match since July 2019: it was the semi-final of Copa America against the hated rivals of Brazil, who prevailed. From there on Argentina pulled together 27 consecutive useful results, and also enjoyed the revenge against the Cariocas in the last South American final.

The lowest step of the podium is occupied by another African. It is theAlgeria by Mahrez: 26 races in a row without losing for green-and-whites. Which, curiously, were last defeated by Morocco, on 19 October 2019.

December 24, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 23:24)

