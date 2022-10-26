Former Red Devils manager: “It was clear to everyone that grafts were needed, but the club preferred to wait for a new coach before rebuilding”

Dusan Vlahovic with the Manchester United shirt. It is not a current prospect, but something that could have happened before the Serbian’s transfer to Juventus. This was revealed by Ralf Rangnick, coach of Austria, who at the time was a central figure for the English club. He had been a ferryman on the bench after Solskjaer’s sacking, and then became a strategic consultant for the next two seasons.

Thus, a few weeks after his inauguration, which took place in November last year, he had discussed with the United board the possibility of intervening immediately on the market with important investments. “There was no dossier or anything like that, it was never even requested by the club. However, even without such a document it was clear to everyone that a graft was needed in many areas. That’s why we were already considering players like Gvardiol and Nkunku from Leipzig, they were realistic names. We also talked about Morata, Vlahovic, Luis Diaz and Haaland when they were still on the transfer market. But the club decided at that moment to rebuild the team when a new manager was hired, “he explained in a interview granted to Bild. See also Manchester United: coach revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo was a substitute

Separation – In the end, however, there was no commonality of purpose between Rangnick and Manchester United, who split last May, a month after Erik Ten Hag’s arrival on the bench was announced. The coach asked for several players and was satisfied: Malacia, Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Antony, for a pharaonic signing campaign. “You do not need special glasses to see and analyze where the problems are. You have to understand how to solve them. It is not enough to make some small aesthetic adjustments. In medicine it seems that this should be an open heart operation” continued the current national team coach. Austrian. On the Red Devils coach, on the other hand, he glossed over: “I’m still having an idea, then I’ll come to my conclusions”.

October 26, 2022 (change October 26, 2022 | 22:20)

