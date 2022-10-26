The Roman high school Pilo Albertelli he is the first in the capital to occupy the day when the Chambers vote their confidence in the new government of Giorgia Meloni. The problems for which the students have decided to kick off the warm autumn of the protests are similar to those that had already led thousands of young people to take to the streets last year: school dropout, the psychological distress brought about by the pandemic, the dilapidated building, the walls that crumble and fall on the head during the lessons. But second Federico Marcona representative of the school and a member of the student collective, in recent months the political and international situation has also worsened the condition of the school, and the first messages launched by the new executive have added “a weight of ninety”.

On the one hand, the prospect of focusing the school system on a “merit” that risks ignoring the differences between students and not valuing the diversity of those who fail to excel and fall into pre-established categories – after the decision to change the name of the Ministry of Education in “Ministry of Education and Merit” – on the other hand the risk of greater repression of dissent. “Batoning students is something scary,” he says Marcon to Tpi in the schoolyard, in the aftermath of the clashes that broke out during a conference on capitalism organized by Action Universitaria in La Sapienza, in which the police used batons to suppress a blitz in the faculty of political science. “Our gesture is in continuity with the students who crossed the streets of Sapienza to protest, in solidarity with others – he continues – But what happened must give us the idea that we are entering a new phase, in which the repression of dissent and struggles will be on the agenda “.