Randri García, coach of Alhama CF ElPozo, finally broke his silence. Eleven days after being accused of workplace harassment by five players from his own squad and having sent a photo of a sexual nature to his players after the victory against Valencia a month ago, the coach from Alhama appeared this Thursday in the preview tomorrow’s decisive game against Sevilla (Guadalentín Complex, 8:30 p.m.).

After the media storm, the coach stood before the journalists for the first time and he was seen encouraged. “How the importance of tomorrow’s game is noticeable”, he joked as soon as he sat down when he saw the number of microphones that he found himself in front of.

“Those who are in the legal services are handling the matter and when appropriate I will speak with them. Once the case is resolved, of course, because there is a confidentiality protocol and I am not familiar with that protocol. I am not a lawyer, but a football coach, “Randri began by saying.

He wanted to focus on sports and spoke about this Friday’s clash against Sevilla and what his team needs to save themselves in the remaining four league games. But at the insistence of the journalists, he ended up referring to Nazaret Segura, the Canarian striker who has most harshly criticized Randri’s methods since the scandal broke. «He enjoys humiliating the players. He destroyed me and took away my desire to play football,” Segura said.

“The problem with women’s football is misinformation,” Randri said. “It turns out that Nazareth played with us four seasons ago. After repeated actions that we understood were not typical of a professional soccer player and by mutual agreement with her representative, the contract was terminated, “she asserted.

He recalled that, since then, the Canary Islands have gone through up to five teams, the last being Cádiz, where their contract was also terminated. «He has not gotten to play more than three months in a row in the same team. I think that because of her history and because she is a player who has gone through three teams in one season, they no longer admit you. I think that with this everything is said. With this type of situation, there are those who seek to benefit themselves or harm another person, which in this case is me. If Nazareth was bad here, I don’t know why he didn’t denounce it at that time, “Randri defended himself.

Valencia’s photo



Regarding the photo of sexual content that he allegedly sent to the squad after Alhama beat Valencia at the Paterna facilities on March 27, Randri García stressed that there is a process in which the team remains on the sidelines. «I can assure you that I did not take any photos. I am not in any photo and I do not send it. That famous photo also has no sexual content. They simply use it to damage the coach’s image,” he pointed out, adding that there is no complaint, beyond the “accusations on social networks.”

«Everything that has happened has been a hard blow, but I know that everything that they accuse me of is a lie. It seems to me that there are presumed interests in destabilizing the team and I suppose that there is interest from other people or entities to destabilize Alhama,” the coach from Alhama ended up saying, who said that he has the entire squad for these last four games, including the five players. who denounced suffering “humiliation” and “vexatious treatment” by the technician. Alhama is two points away from permanence and everyone in the club knows that the survival of the project, with which it is falling, depends on staying in the F League.