Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) called the Senate to identify who authorized the entry of the Bolsonarist militant suspected of terrorism into the House on November 30. In the letter sent this Monday, 26, to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the parliamentarian requested the names of those responsible for the public hearing in which George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was present.

Randolfe also asked for clarification on the possible presence of Sousa in the office of a congressman in the Senate after the hearing, which took place in an extraordinary meeting of the Committee on Transparency, Inspection and Control of the House, requested by Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE), an ally of the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The images also identified the presence of the second terrorist suspect, Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues, 32, who would be an accomplice of George Oliveira”, says a note released by Randolfe’s advisory.

“The National Congress, under no circumstances, can be a shelter for terrorists. This is unprecedented nonsense. We need to give an answer to the people and show that the House of Laws is not conniving, in any way, with these criminals”, declared Randolfe. How did he show the Estadão/Broadcastthe parliamentarian will be the leader of the new Lula government in Congress starting next year.

Since the end of the election, Bolsonaro supporters have been camped in front of military installations to ask the Armed Forces to prevent the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On Saturday night, the 24th, Christmas Eve, police authorities arrested Souza red-handed for an attack against the State. He claims to be a gas station manager in Pará and has confirmed that he has connections with Bolsonarist camps.

Sousa confessed to having tried to blow up a fuel truck near the airport of the federal capital to cause a power outage and start, according to him, a chaos that would lead to the enactment of a state of siege in the country. He also planned to detonate a bomb in the airport parking lot. The arrest of the accused was converted into preventive by the common Justice of the Federal District, which means that he loses the right to respond to the process in freedom, even without having a criminal record.

This Monday, the 26th, the Senate decided to prohibit the entry of visitors until Lula’s inauguration, on January 1st. The Secretariat of Police of the House released a statement in which it mentions the need to reinforce the security of the Praça dos Três Poderes “in view of the latest events”. By Senate rules, visitors can only enter with direct authorization from the offices, committees or the Presidency.

The measures adopted, which are in effect throughout the week leading up to the inauguration, include the obligation of civil servants, outsourced employees and service providers to undergo X-rays and metal detectors before entering the Senate premises. In addition to visitors, food couriers and app drivers will also be prohibited from accessing the House. The deliveries and disembarkation of passengers must be done in the area outside the Congress.

Account holders who do not work in the Senate will also not be allowed to enter the bank branches located in the House. “Only senators, civil servants, outsourced professionals and interns will be able to use them”, says the statement.

Earlier on Monday, on Twitter, Pacheco said that there is no place in Brazil for acts analogous to terrorism. “The elections ended with the free and conscious choice of the president-elect who will take office on January 1st. Brazil wants peace to move forward and become the country we all want!” he wrote.