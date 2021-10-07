The Welshman, out due to injury with Juve, went to the national team: with Allegri only 106 ‘for 8 million a year

Aaron Ramsey during the European Championship had said it: “In Wales I am reborn”. He is reborn and heals, given that after having skipped Chelsea and the derby with Juventus due to muscle strain, he regularly went to the national team. On the website of the Welsh federation there is a nice photo of the midfielder in training, smiling and perky. Wales coach Robert Page had previously accused Juventus of not letting him play as much as Ramsey wanted and deserved. Certainly the relationship between Aaron and the Lady is tormented and very discontinuous, conditioned by the many injuries. The statistics told that from March to today he has played more minutes in Wales (447) than in Juventus (376).

How much does it cost me – The problem for Juve is that his salary is inversely proportional to his employment: with 8 million wages (7 plus bonuses) he is the second highest paid in the squad after De Ligt (who currently earns 10) and ahead of Dybala (7, 3 prizes included). With Sarri and Pirlo he had more or less the same minutes (1384 ‘in 2019-20 and 1543’ in 2020-21) and Juventus cost more than 5,000 euros for every minute played. With Allegri he has been employed for 106 minutes so far and calculating the 2 million taken in the first quarter, he earned 18,867 thousand euros for every minute on the pitch. Without forgetting the bonuses provided for agents for their stay in Juventus: Juventus would have gladly sold him, but Ramey remained and his agents collected 2.8 million for this season.

Output – The Welshman has a contract until 2023 but as early as January he could end up on the market again, for budgetary reasons but also tactics (he does not have a position in Max’s Juve). It will not be easy to sell it, because it makes too much money and offers no physical guarantees. Meanwhile, he is regenerating himself with Wales, with whom he will face the Czech Republic and Estonia between tomorrow and Monday for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

