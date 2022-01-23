PSG is still a strange team in which individual talent is prevailing over everything in Ligue 1. It is a squad made by and to attack and the clearest evidence is today’s game against Reims. They went 1-0 at the break without having had a great first half, Sergio Ramos made his debut as a scorer in his new stadium and Messi reappeared after a month in the dry dock. The 4-0, although the first half was balanced, reflects the abysmal difference in quality between the two squads.

Ramos started for the first time in the Parc des Princes, the camero being the great novelty in an eleven in which Messi was not. The Argentine star, despite being recovered from the positive for coronavirus that he contracted at Christmas, had not yet played in 2022 and Pochettino estimated that it was best not to risk him from the start.

PSG have a deal with the devil or something similar this season in the most critical moments. The current leader of the French championship it is a team that can be inferior to all rivals in Ligue 1 in terms of play, which in the end ends up scoring a goal in the final stretch of one of the two parties. Today he played in the first, after 45 minutes had elapsed in which Reims were superior and even enjoyed clear chances to have gone ahead at halftime.

Ekitike’s ineffectiveness in the area, counteracted by two errors unlike what he has shown this season (8 goals), gave PSG wings, which He had 1-0 in Mbappé’s boots after a loss by Óscar García’s men near the own area. Just when there were two minutes left in the first half, Verratti, who is not a midfielder used to scoring goals, appeared by surprise to beat Rajkovic with his left and put land in between on the scoreboard.

Verratti’s goal practically expelled Reims from the match, who accused the excessive youth of their squad and the changes made by Óscar García had no effect. Ramos, who was having a great game, made his debut as a scorer in his specialty, set pieces. The camero, always well placed, took advantage of a rejection of a header by Danilo to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard. Messi entered, who took four minutes to be decisive after assisting Verratti in PSG’s third. And if it was not enough, Danilo joined the party to finish off a match that was practically decided a minute before the break.

Ramos: “Work is rewarded with a goal”



After the match, the Spanish central defender addressed the media and was very happy to make his debut as a scorer in Paris.

Scorer debut: “I’m very happy, in the end the work is rewarded with the goal. I’m happy to have played the 90 minutes. I’m happy to have scored my first goal with PSG and I hope there are many more.”

Job: “We know the importance of accumulating the routine. I resumed for three weeks normally with the group. The important thing is to have this routine, to progress physically and to bring my best version to this group. We have the Cup, the championship, the Champions League. This is the best time to get back to the top. About the adaptation, I had spent a lot of time in a city before in Madrid, with my family. At the beginning it was difficult but today is better, I hope to do my best with Paris”.

Ambition: “We have to continue, continue that continuity with this group to go to the Champions League. We work with great players. We agree that we must manage to progress and give the best of ourselves. The most important thing is to work day by day”.