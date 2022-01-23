EU EU foreign ministers meet – Macron’s talks on Europe’s role in the negotiations raise questions

Towards the end of the meeting, the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Brussels

European Union continues to seek its own role in the negotiations with Russia on the security situation in Europe, which will also be reflected in the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Confusion in some EU countries has been caused by what the current French Presidency of the EU is really incubating. The President of France Emmanuel Macron said last week at the European Parliament in Strasbourg that Europe should create a common security policy model and use it as a basis for negotiations with Russia.

According to Macron, Europe must engage in its own dialogue, in addition to coordinating negotiations on the security situation between Europe and the United States.

In some EU countries, this was interpreted as meaning that Macron was already digging the country to negotiate a Russian presidency on behalf of the EU. Vladimir Putin with.

Some interpreted Macron as referring to the “common European model” of the ongoing effort by EU countries to reform their common defense and security policies. This reform, the so-called strategic compass, is due to be completed during the French Presidency.

Macronin the ambiguous message may not have been fully considered in a situation where Russia is seeking fractures in the unity of the West.

Russia has demanded that the military alliance NATO no longer expand eastward to Russia’s neighbors and that NATO withdraw its troops from its member states in Eastern Europe. Russia has also brought troops to the Ukrainian border.

Russia made demands on the United States and NATO, but they also apply to Europe and the EU to the greatest extent possible.

However, Russia has not been interested in discussing with a wider group of countries than the United States, although Macron also called for a greater role in the so-called Normandy Negotiating Group. In addition to France, it includes Germany, Russia and Ukraine, which is at the center of the crisis.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, who is visiting the United States, held talks in Europe last week on the situation in Ukraine. On Thursday, he met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

EU It is reassuring for the situation that transatlantic cooperation, ie cooperation between NATO, the United States and the EU, has worked well. According to one diplomatic source, it may never have been as close as it is now, and specifically at the initiative of the United States.

It is well known in the United States that any economic sanctions on Russia would have greater consequences for the European economy than for the United States.

Sanctions described as “massive” have been prepared in the background all the time, and an EU official has assured them that they will be brought into force quickly with a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One an indication of the US desire to keep the EU on board is that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday with a video link. Blinken had talks with the Russian foreign minister in Geneva on Friday Sergei Lavrovin with.

Blinken’s appearance at the ministerial meeting is especially necessary for those EU countries, such as Finland, which are not members of NATO.

However, there are also direct connections and you want to communicate it outwards. Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) will meet with the Swedish Foreign Minister on Monday after the ministerial meeting Ann Linden with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.